× RMC Sport
Découvrez l'application
RMC Sport
INSTALLER

PRONOS PARIS RMC Tour de France 2020
Qui va remporter la 15e étape ?

Primoz Roglic
 

Quelle étape aujourd'hui ! Avec cette arrivée au sommet du Grand Colombier, Primoz Roglic, le maillot jaune, est le grand favori ! Voici les conseils de la Dream Team cyclisme. 

RMC Sport : s'abonner
 
PronostiqueursParis Cotes
Jérôme CoppelPrimoz Roglic3.50
Arthur PerrotEgan Bernal 15.00
Yohan BredowPrimoz Roglic3.50
Christophe CessieuxPrimoz Roglic3.50
Pierre DorianPierre Rolland24.00
Pierre-Yves LerouxPrimoz Roglic3.50
Cyrille GuimardDaniel Martinez10.00
Arnaud SouquePrimoz Roglic3.50
Pierre AmmichePierre Rolland24.00
0

Votre opinion

Postez un commentaire