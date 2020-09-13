PRONOS PARIS RMC Tour de France 2020
Qui va remporter la 15e étape ?
Quelle étape aujourd'hui ! Avec cette arrivée au sommet du Grand Colombier, Primoz Roglic, le maillot jaune, est le grand favori ! Voici les conseils de la Dream Team cyclisme.
|Pronostiqueurs
|Paris
|Cotes
|Jérôme Coppel
|Primoz Roglic
|3.50
|Arthur Perrot
|Egan Bernal
|15.00
|Yohan Bredow
|Primoz Roglic
|3.50
|Christophe Cessieux
|Primoz Roglic
|3.50
|Pierre Dorian
|Pierre Rolland
|24.00
|Pierre-Yves Leroux
|Primoz Roglic
|3.50
|Cyrille Guimard
|Daniel Martinez
|10.00
|Arnaud Souque
|Primoz Roglic
|3.50
|Pierre Ammiche
|Pierre Rolland
|24.00
Votre opinion