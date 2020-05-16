Les deux joueurs de NFL soupçonnés de vol à main armé se sont rendus à la police
Les joueurs de football américain DeAndre Baker et Quinton Dunbar sont soupçonnés d'avoir participé à un vol à main armée lors d'une fête en Floride.
La cavale a été de courte durée. Les deux joueurs de football américain DeAndré baker et Quinton Dunbar se sont rendu ce samedi à la police de Miramar en Floride, comme l’ont confirmé leurs avocats. DeAndre Baker (22 ans), des New York Giants, était recherché pour quatre chefs de vol avec une arme à feu et quatre chefs de voies de fait graves avec une arme à feu. Quinton Dunbar (27 ans), sous contrat aux Seattle Seahawks,il faisait l'objet d’un mandat d’arrêt pour quatre chefs de vol avec une arme à feu.
Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.
Ils ont été mis en examen et incarcéré à la prison du comté. Les deux joueurs sont soupçonnés d‘avoir participé à un braquage lors d’une fête mercredi soir à Miramar en Floride. Selon le mandat d'arrêt cité par le Guardian, les deux joueurs assistaient à cette fête dans la banlieue de Miami. Une bagarre a éclaté. Baker a sorti une arme puis lui et Dunbar ont délesté une partie des participants de plusieurs milliers de dollars en cash et objets précieux.
Les deux hommes ont fourni des documents signés attestant qu’ils n’ont pas pris part à ces faits. Pas sûr que cela suffise à la justice floridienne qui voudra étudier les faits de plus près.
