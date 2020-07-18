Une patineuse australienne de 20 ans est morte à Moscou
La patineuse australienne d’origine russe Ekaterina Alexandroskaya est décédée après être tombée de sa fenêtre à Moscou. Sacrée championne du monde junior, elle avait 20 ans.
Le monde du patinage est sous le choc. La patineuse Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya est morte à Moscou (Russie), ce samedi, à l’âge de 20 ans. Celle qui défendait les couleurs de l’Australie a fait une chute mortelle après être tombée de la fenêtre. Les circonstances du drame ne sont pas encore connues mais il pourrait s'agir d'un suicide selon les médias locaux.
18e aux JO de Pyeongchang
Après avoir été libérée par la Russie, pour patiner avec un Australien, elle a été sacrée championne du monde juniors en 2017. Sur la glace, elle formait avec Harley Windsor un couple singulier. L’Australien fut en effet le premier athlète aborigène à disputer les Jeux olympiques d'hiver, en 2018, à Pyeongchang. Ensemble, ils ont terminé à la 18e place.
Le couple s'était séparé, professionnellement, au mois de février. Dans un message posté sur Instagram, Harley Windsor a avancé des problèmes de santé de sa partenaire pour expliquer leur séparation, tout en lui souhaitant de bien récupérer.
Hello everyone First off I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in my skating journey this far. It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart to announce that Katia and myself have decided to end our skating career together as a pair. Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue. I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery. Over the last four years we have been through so much as a team, from first pairing together, winning our first jpg, winning junior worlds, Katia becoming a Australian citizen all the way to experiencing the Olympics together!! The time we had together has been a great eye opener, it has helped me learn and develop into the person I am today and for the person I hope to be in the future. So again thank you Katia for everything and wish you nothing but the best for the future. Our journey may be over but I still want to continue my pairs career and will still keep training full time.
