Vendée Globe: le Britannique Alex Thomson toujours devant
Après cinq jours de course, Alex Thomson mène toujours la flotte dans le Vendée Globe.
Le Britannique Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) conserve la tête vendredi matin de la flotte du Vendée Globe et se prépare, comme ses poursuivants, à affronter la tempête tropicale Theta.
Thomson est suivi de Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam !), mais Thomas Ruyant (Linkedout) a ravi la troisième place à Benjamin Dutreux (OMIA-Water Family), désormais relégué à la sixième place.
Classement vendredi à 4h
1. Alex Thomson (GBR/Hugo Boss) à 23.286,2 milles de l'arrivée
2. Jean Le Cam (FRA/Yes we Cam !) à 31,3 milles du premier
3. Thomas Ruyant (FRA/LinkedOut) 41,1
4. Charlie Dalin (FRA/Apivia) 65,3
5. Nicolas Troussel (FRA/Corum L'Epargne) 69,3
6. Benjamin Dutreux (FRA/OMIA-Water Family) 75,9
7. Kevin Escoffier (FRA/PRB) 79,0
8. Maxime Sorel (FRA/V And B Mayenne) 95,2
9. Samantha Davies (GBR/Initiatives-Cœur) 97,9
10. Damien Seguin (FRA/Groupe Apicil) 106,9
11. Romain Attanasio (FRA/Pure-Best Western) 108,1
12. Yannick Bestaven (FRA/Maître Coq IV) 119,7
13. Boris Herrmann (GER/Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) 131,9
14. Louis Burton (FRA/Bureau Vallée 2) 140,8
15. Clarisse Cremer (FRA/Banque Populaire X) 152,9
16. Giancarlo Pedote (ITA/Prysmian Group) 159,9
17. Sébastien Simon (FRA/Arkéa-Paprec) 167,3
18. Alan Roura (SUI/La Fabrique) 168,2
19. Stéphane Le Diraison (FRA/Time For Oceans) 194,7
20. Kojiro Shiraishi (JPN/DMG Mori Global One) 194,8
21. Isabelle Joschke (GER/MACSF) 201,5
22. Arnaud Boissières (FRA/La Mie Câline-Artisans Artipôle) 205,6
23. Manuel Cousin (FRA/Groupe Sétin) 220,1
24. Pip Hare (GBR/Medallia) 227,3
25. Didac Costa (ESP/One Planet One Ocean) 228,4
26. Ari Huusela (FIN/Stark) 238,8
27. Miranda Merron (GBR/Campagne de France) 247,3
28. Armel Tripon (FRA/L'Occitane en Provence) 296,4
29. Alexia Barrier (FRA/TSE-4myplanet) 303,2
30. Clément Giraud (FRA/Compagnie du lit-Jiliti) 305,7
31. Sébastien Destremau (FRA/Merci) 419,5
32. Fabrice Amedeo (FRA/Newrest-Art et Fenêtres) 650,8
