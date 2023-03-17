Conference League : Tous les buts des huitièmes retour
Hors Nice 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
00:00 Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio
01:32 Bratislava 2-2 1tab4 Bâle
04:23 Djurgadens 0-3 Lech Poznan
05:35 Basaksehir 1-4 La Gantoise
07:45 Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina
10:14 Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht
10:51 West Ham 4-0 Larnaca
