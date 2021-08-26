Ligue des champions : Le tirage au sort des groupes, chocs PSG - Man City et Bayern - Barça
Groupe A : Manchester City, PSG, Leipzig, Bruges
Groupe B : Atlético, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Groupe C : Sporting, Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Groupe D : Inter, Real Madrid, Chakhtior, Sheriff
Groupe E : Bayern Munich, FC Barcelone, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev
Groupe F : Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Groupe G : Lille, Séville, Salzbourg, Wolfsbourg
Groupe H : Chelsea, Juventus, Zenith, Malmo
