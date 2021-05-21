Premier League : Fernandes, Salah, Lingard... Les buts du mois 2020/21 (avant la J38)

SEPTEMBRE

James Maddison J3 Leicester, vs Manchester City



OCTOBRE

Manuel Lanzini J5 West Ham, vs Tottenham



NOVMBRE

Ola Aina J7 Fulham, vs West Bromwich



DECEMBRE

Sebastien Haller J13 West Ham, vs Crystak Palace



JANVIER

Mohamed Salah J21 Liverpool, vs West Ham



FEVRIER

Bruno Fernandes Uni J23 Manchester United, vs Everton



MARS

Erik Lamela J28 Tottenham, vs Arsenal



ARIL

Jesse Lingard J30 West Ham, vs Wolverhampton