Premier League : Fernandes, Salah, Lingard... Les buts du mois 2020/21 (avant la J38)

SEPTEMBRE
James Maddison J3 Leicester, vs Manchester City

OCTOBRE
Manuel Lanzini J5 West Ham, vs Tottenham

NOVMBRE
Ola Aina J7 Fulham, vs West Bromwich

DECEMBRE
Sebastien Haller J13 West Ham, vs Crystak Palace

JANVIER
Mohamed Salah J21 Liverpool, vs West Ham

FEVRIER
Bruno Fernandes Uni J23 Manchester United, vs Everton

MARS
Erik Lamela J28 Tottenham, vs Arsenal

ARIL
Jesse Lingard J30 West Ham, vs Wolverhampton
