Premier League : Fernandes, Salah, Lingard... Les buts du mois 2020/21 (avant la J38)
SEPTEMBRE
James Maddison J3 Leicester, vs Manchester City
OCTOBRE
Manuel Lanzini J5 West Ham, vs Tottenham
NOVMBRE
Ola Aina J7 Fulham, vs West Bromwich
DECEMBRE
Sebastien Haller J13 West Ham, vs Crystak Palace
JANVIER
Mohamed Salah J21 Liverpool, vs West Ham
FEVRIER
Bruno Fernandes Uni J23 Manchester United, vs Everton
MARS
Erik Lamela J28 Tottenham, vs Arsenal
ARIL
Jesse Lingard J30 West Ham, vs Wolverhampton
James Maddison J3 Leicester, vs Manchester City
OCTOBRE
Manuel Lanzini J5 West Ham, vs Tottenham
NOVMBRE
Ola Aina J7 Fulham, vs West Bromwich
DECEMBRE
Sebastien Haller J13 West Ham, vs Crystak Palace
JANVIER
Mohamed Salah J21 Liverpool, vs West Ham
FEVRIER
Bruno Fernandes Uni J23 Manchester United, vs Everton
MARS
Erik Lamela J28 Tottenham, vs Arsenal
ARIL
Jesse Lingard J30 West Ham, vs Wolverhampton
Le | Durée : 3:38