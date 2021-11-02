Premier League : Le top buts de la 10e journée

Ben JOHNSON (West Ham, vs Aston Villa)

Maxwel CORNET (Burnley, vs Brentford)

Jordan HENDERSON (Liverpool, vs Brighton)

Reece JAMES (Chelsea, vs Newcastle)

Chris WOOD (Burnley, vs Brentford)

Reece JAMES (Chelsea, vs Newcastle)

Cristiano RONALDO (Manchester United, vs Tottenham)

Saman GHODDOS (Brentford, vs Burnley)

Enock MWEPU (Brighton, vs Liverpool)

Che ADAMS (Southampton, vs Watford)