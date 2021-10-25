Premier League : Le top buts de la 9e journée

Naby Keita (Liverpool, vs Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea, vs Norwich)

Joshua King (Watford, vs Everton)

Reece James (Chelsea, vs Norwich)

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford, vs Everton)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa, vs Arsenal)

Maxwel Cornet (Burnley, vs Southampton)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester, vs Brentford)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle, vs Crystal Palace)